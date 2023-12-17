Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,828 shares in the company, valued at $915,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $64,823. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

Featured Stories

