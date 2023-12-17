OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 263,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.72. 331,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

