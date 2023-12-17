Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,042,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 3,859,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 984,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,779. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 64.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

