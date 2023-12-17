Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,042,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 3,859,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Osisko Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 984,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,779. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 64.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Osisko Mining
