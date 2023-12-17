Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 1.4 %

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

