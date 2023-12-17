Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 1.4 %
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
