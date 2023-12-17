Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ OXLCL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.47.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
