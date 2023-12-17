Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OXLCL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

