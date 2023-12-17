PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

