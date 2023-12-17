Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 490,325 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 2,630,654 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

