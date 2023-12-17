Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.62. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 367,994 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

