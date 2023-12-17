Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $33.32 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter.
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.
