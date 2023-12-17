Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Short Interest Up 12.9% in November

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 149.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Global by 581.8% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 87,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.6 %

PARAP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 115,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $35.81.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

About Paramount Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.