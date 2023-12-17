Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after acquiring an additional 934,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

