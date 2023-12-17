Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.49. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 259,142 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

