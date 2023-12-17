Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) traded down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 23.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.
Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Acquisition
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.