Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

PATK opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

