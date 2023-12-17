Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $876.98

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.98 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($11.95). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 938.20 ($11.78), with a volume of 4,164,094 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.94) to GBX 1,210 ($15.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 930 ($11.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.72).
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
