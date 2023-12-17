Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $876.98

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.98 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($11.95). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 938.20 ($11.78), with a volume of 4,164,094 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.94) to GBX 1,210 ($15.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 930 ($11.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.72).

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSON

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 940.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 877.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.