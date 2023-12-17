Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.66

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.66 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($2.06). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 39,681 shares changing hands.

Personal Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a GBX 5.85 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.