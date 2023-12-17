Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Mathew Wong Sells 7,847 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 7,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$10,907.33.
Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.06.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of C$28.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.129981 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
