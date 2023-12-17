Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,616. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

