Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 3,175,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

