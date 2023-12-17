PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
Shares of MYPS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,874. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.40. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.