PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of MYPS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,874. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.40. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 88.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 67.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 111.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 163.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

