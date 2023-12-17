PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.19

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $23.13. PLDT shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 24,970 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PHI
PLDT Trading Down 1.3 %
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PLDT by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.