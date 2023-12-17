Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 502,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. Plexus has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Institutional Trading of Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $793,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $28,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $13,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

