Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.71 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

