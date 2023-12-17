Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.14

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.14 and traded as high as C$13.50. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 28,252 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.8811421 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.35%.
In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790.69. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
