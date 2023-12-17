Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTWO remained flat at $10.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. Pono Capital Two has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTWO. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Pono Capital Two by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,024,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 724,523 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 11.1% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,871 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 83.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 321,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
