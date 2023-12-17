POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 906,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Up 0.9 %

PKX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 174,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,275. POSCO has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on POSCO

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.