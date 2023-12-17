Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 120,694,214 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a market cap of £63.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.