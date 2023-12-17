Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 120,694,214 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
