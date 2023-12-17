Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

