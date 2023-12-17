Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.