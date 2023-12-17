Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Position Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,704 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Privia Health Group worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $237,364,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.54 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

