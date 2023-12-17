Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 487,232 shares of company stock valued at $30,288,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,528. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.