Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Prologis stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

