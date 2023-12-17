Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

