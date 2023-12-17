ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.