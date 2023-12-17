ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.36

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and traded as high as $54.79. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 18,540 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

