ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 125,755 shares.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.
