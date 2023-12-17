Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 112,410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $55,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

