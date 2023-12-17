Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

