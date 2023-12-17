Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

