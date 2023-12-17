Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,489 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

USRT stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

