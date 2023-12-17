Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $32,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

