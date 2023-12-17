Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

