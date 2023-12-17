Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

