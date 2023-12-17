Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $164.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

