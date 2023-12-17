Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

