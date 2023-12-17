Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

