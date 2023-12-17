Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.91 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,640 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $33.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

