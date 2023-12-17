Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.