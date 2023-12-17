Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJH opened at $274.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

