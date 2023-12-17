Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 102,724 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $99,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

